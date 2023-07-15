Ashton Brookes was taken to hospital on Saturday after copping a worrying head knock during Chiltern's home game against Yackandandah.
Play had to be stopped for around five minutes, early in the third quarter, while the 19-year-old received treatment from support staff after coming off worst trying to take a big pack mark inside forward 50.
The stretcher was called for and while Brookes was able to get back to his feet eventually, there was concern around the ground as he had to be slowly helped from the field.
This time, the outcome was positive, however, with Brookes discharged and back home by Saturday evening.
"Ashton's had a few head problems so it's something the club will have to look into," Chiltern coach Brad Hibberson said.
"I saw the marking contest but I'm not sure what actually happened.
"He looked like he was awake and not out, which is good.
"You don't like to see it happen but it's footy and you're always going to get head knocks.
"He has had the issue before but once he puts his hand up to play, he puts his hand up to play.
"They know that and it's a great football family around this football club.
"He's tough and hard at it, so he'll get back into it."
