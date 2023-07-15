Brooke Pryse played a starring role as Wangaratta held off the challenge of North Albury.
Coming into the game off the back of a home defeat to Yarrawonga, the Magpies bounced back by prevailing 43-35 at Bunton Park.
Pryse, the former Wodonga Raiders star, provided the competition with a timely reminder of her enduring quality.
"Brooke was amazing in that defensive end," Wangaratta co-coach Hannah Grady said.
"She's such a strong presence and she's really great at reading the balls, so got plenty of turnovers for us.
"Down in that goals end, Kellie Keen was as calm as ever and held herself really well."
The Pies led 11-7 at quarter-time and gradually pushed their lead out to a winning margin of eight.
Georgia Clark and Amanda Umanski shot 16 and 11 goals respectively, with Keen and Amy Byrne landing eight apiece.
"We've got a very different side this year and we have had the opportunity to try a few different things," Grady said.
"We've done a lot of work on trying to build new combinations and that's going well so hopefully over the next couple of weeks, heading into finals, they are really cemented and we can get some strong wins.
"We've got 10 girls who are all majorly talented players so it's great to know that if something's not working on the day or if someone is having an off-day, we've got the versatility to chuck someone else in that spot and them step up."
Issy Newton also shone for Wangaratta, while coach Emily Browne led the way for North Albury.
Lily Kelly (24) and Sophia Kohlhagen (11) delivered the Hoppers goals.
"It was a tough game, they really put it to us," Grady said.
"Playing from the get-go has been something we've been working on over the last few weeks, making sure we have a strong start, and we did that.
"It was a hard slog, so I was really impressed that as a team we kept pushing and kept trying to push that scoreline out.
"But some errors across the court resulted in them capitalising."
Yarrawonga produced a huge last quarter to defeat Wodonga Raiders 50-40 after the margin had been just one goal at the final break.
Kaleisha Pell shot 25 for the Pigeons, with Emily Stewart (17) leading the Raiders attack.
Lavington were pushed hard by Wodonga before eventually claiming a 63-55 victory, while Myrtleford stormed to an 84-46 win over Wangaratta Rovers with best-on-court Sophie Hanrahan shooting 67 of their goals.
