A handful of Wangaratta's unheralded players starred in the 71-point away win over North Albury in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday, July 15.
Pat Warner (three goals) and Murray Waite were excellent, while youngster Harry Hewitt was also superb in the 18.13 (121) to 6.14 (50) win.
"Some guys had a reward for effort after they've played some pretty important roles for us through the year," coach Ben Reid confirmed.
"Pat Warner and Murray Waite, who was really strong in front of the ball with his pressure, while Harry was one of the better players on the ground, that's for sure.
"He's been in really good form for the (Murray) Bushrangers the last two-three weeks, he was a real highlight for us."
The Pies were looking to rebound after Yarrawonga snapped a seven-match winning streak in a one-point thriller.
And the result was effectively over at quarter-time with a 32-point break.
"We played some really good footy, particularly through the first three quarters," Reid suggested of the performance.
"We started the game really strongly, which was a real focus for us this week."
Along with Warner, Michael Newton and Callum Moore also kicked three goals apiece.
The latter now has 44 majors and trails Yarrawonga's Leigh Williams by four in the race for the Doug Strang Medal.
Moore also featured in the best, along with another perennial vote-getter in Daniel Sharrock.
The on-baller has been one of the league's best and most consistent players and appears a top three certainty for the Morris Medal.
North teenager Cody Gardiner was the home team's only multiple goalkicker with two.
Despite his youth, he was the Hoppers' best, with strong support from veteran Kade Brown, tough midfielder Cayden Winter and Archer Gardiner.
"North Albury has improved so much, they really make you work for the footy, their pressure is really high and those four Gardiner boys, I think they're all going to be really good players," Reid offered of the exciting family.
"They can really build a game plan around those four, they've all got some wheels, they have serious speed and, as we know, speed kills."
North is now away to Wodonga Raiders on Saturday, July 22, with the Hoppers claiming their first win of the season against them in round five.
That performance kick-started what's been a tremendous resurgence from last year's wooden spooners.
Meanwhile, Wangaratta faces a home blockbuster against Albury in a top three clash.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.