The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Wangaratta beats North Albury by 71 points in Ovens and Murray football

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated July 16 2023 - 11:35am, first published 10:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wangaratta's Daniel Sharrock is tackled by North Albury's Archer Gardiner and surrounded by Hoppers on Saturday. Picture by James Wiltshire
Wangaratta's Daniel Sharrock is tackled by North Albury's Archer Gardiner and surrounded by Hoppers on Saturday. Picture by James Wiltshire

A handful of Wangaratta's unheralded players starred in the 71-point away win over North Albury in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday, July 15.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.