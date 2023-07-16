The Border Mail
Yarrawonga hoping for positive news with Harry Wheeler's knee injury

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
July 16 2023 - 12:30pm
Harry Wheeler has had another consistently strong season with the Pigeons.
Yarrawonga is banking it's not deja vu for one of its best and most popular players in Harry Wheeler in the Ovens and Murray Football League.

