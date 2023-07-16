Yarrawonga is banking it's not deja vu for one of its best and most popular players in Harry Wheeler in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
The gutsy on-baller missed the 74-point home win over Wodonga Raiders on Saturday, July 15, with a knee injury sustained in the final quarter of the win against Wangaratta the previous week.
"He's sorting it out at the moment with the medical staff, we're not sure on a return date, but he'll be out for at least a few weeks," captain Leigh Masters offered.
Wheeler missed the bulk of last year's finals series with an AC injury and there's fears he will miss an extended period.
The finals start September 2, with Yarrawonga guaranteed a top three finish.
Wheeler suffered last year's shoulder injury in the qualifying final win over Albury and underwent season-ending surgery the next day.
Pigeons' football director Leigh Ramsdale declared at the time he was the heart and soul of the club.
"He really balances up our midfield, he's probably as important a player as anyone, the work he does around the contest, he's not underrated here, but he's very underrated in the competition," Masters added of the courageous two-time best and fairest.
The competition is so tight between the top three in the Pigeons, Albury and Wangaratta, and potentially Wangaratta Rovers as well, the loss of a gun player for finals could prove the difference.
Since completing the lopsided second half of the spilt round last month, the league has blossomed with a handful of crackerjack games.
Lavington kept its top five hopes alive with a riveting nine-point win over Wodonga on Saturday, July 15.
The Panthers now trail the Bulldogs by a win with five rounds left.
Although ladder predictions are fraught with danger, given the added unpredictability, the formline suggests the pair will finish on seven wins.
North Albury trails Lavington by only a win.
