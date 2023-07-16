Rand-Walbundrie-Walla breathed new life into its stuttering season after a 24-point away victory over top-six contender CDHBU on Saturday.
Both sides were playing for their finals survival with the loser set to face mounting pressure on their top-six aspirations.
With the stakes high, the Giants were able to restrict the disappointing Power to one goal after half-time on their way to a 10.15 (75) to 7.9 (51) win.
The costly loss sent the Power from fourth to sixth who now appear the most vulnerable side inside the top-six with the lowest percentage with six rounds remaining.
The Giants moved from sixth to fifth.
Giants co-coach Daniel Athanitis was relieved to secure the valuable four points after recent losses to Jindera and Howlong had threatened to derail their season.
"I think both sides were fully aware it was a crucial match in regards to their finals aspirations," Athanitis said.
"While the win doesn't guarantee us a finals spot, moving to a 7-5 record keeps our winning record above 50 percent.
"History says you probably need at least 10 wins to guarantee a finals spot so we still need to win at least three more matches."
Athanitis felt the Giants' ability to restrict the opposition to one goal after half-time was pivotal in the outcome.
Their miserly defence was able to keep the Power's two most dangerous forwards in Corey Smith and Ryan Beveridge to two and one goal respectively.
Adding further merit to the win, the Giants were missing their match-winner in Nathan Wardius who was set to make his VFL debut for GWS Giants against Frankston on Sunday.
"Our defence is our biggest asset for sure," Athanitis said.
"We haven't had a big score kicked against us all season.
"Yes, we do struggle to kick goals ourselves but there are only a handful of occasions where the opposition has been able to kick more than 80-points against us.
"Obviously Nathan getting a chance at VFL level was great news for the club earlier in the week.
"Nathan is our leading goalkicker but not having him available on Saturday kept the opposition guessing and we were a lot less predictable when going forward."
Giants co-coach Jack Duck was his side's best player and has emerged as a leading contender for the Azzi medal after a string of dazzling displays in the midfield..
Lewis McRae, Daniel Lieschke and Samuel Herzich were also able to rack-up plenty of possessions in the four goal win.
