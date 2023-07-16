The Border Mail
Rand-Walbundrie-Walla a step closer to a finals berth after away win against CDHBU

Brent Godde
Updated July 16 2023 - 11:53am, first published 11:35am
Giants' co-coaches Jack Duck and Daniel Athanitis.
Giants' co-coaches Jack Duck and Daniel Athanitis.

Rand-Walbundrie-Walla breathed new life into its stuttering season after a 24-point away victory over top-six contender CDHBU on Saturday.

