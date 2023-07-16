THE Bandits women have secured a play-offs spot with a 73-59 defeat away against Canberra on Saturday.
A 19-5 point second quarter dominance by reigning premiers was the catalyst for the win.
The Bandits US imports took a backseat on the points-scoring front with Ashlee Hannan (21 points) and Emma Mahady (19) leading the scoring across the match.
The Bandits led by as much as 20 points in the second half before running out comfortable 14-point winners.
Gun midseason US import Mikayla Pivec added 15 points as well as huge 17 rebounds, eight assists and two blocks.
The Bandits will come up against sixth-placed Maitland in next week's final home-and-away game, in what will be a good test of their status heading into finals.
Meanwhile, the men's side went down to Canberra 95-74 after a horror night from outside the arc.
The result, and wins by teams above them, sees the men's finals hope end and they will conclude the season with a home stoush against Maitland this Saturday.
The Bandits landed just three maximum-pointers from 23 attempts, for an accuracy rate of 13 per cent, while the home side hit 15 from 34 (at 45 per cent).
Lochlan Cummings (23 points) as well as US imports Jamir Coleman (22 and 11 rebounds) and MIke Parks (20 points), were all strong contributors again.
The Bandits have defeated a host of finals-bound sides this season but will rue losses to lowly Penrith Panthers (three wins) and Bankstown Bruins (four wins).
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.