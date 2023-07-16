Lavington produced its most important win since the 2019 premiership in holding off a late onslaught from Wodonga in a pulsating game in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday, July 15.
The visitors had to win to stay in top five contention, but an Angus Baker (six goals for the match) masterclass early handed Wodonga a 21-point lead at quarter-time.
But under enormous pressure, the Panthers played their best football of the year in the second quarter to blast seven goals and then staved off the fightback from a 17-man Bulldogs to win 15.10 (100) to 14.7 (91).
Prior to the round 13 clash, Lavington had lost four of its five single-figure games, largely on the back of inaccurate goalkicking, including a 6.19 display against Wangaratta Rovers the previous week.
"I'm so happy for the players to have that feeling, we've been in every game this year, bar one, and we finally get on the end of a close one, kicking more goals than points makes a difference," relieved but delighted coach Adam Schneider explained.
It was only the second time the Panthers had posted more goals than behinds and was their first win over a team above them.
However, Baker's return to his best looked likely to rip the match away.
The former ACT Mulrooney medallist kicked three goals in the first term, including a running checkside from 25m.
Baker then blasted a 60m torpedo to an unmarked Sam Jewell early in the second.
A minute later he was bowled over and Wodonga coach Jordan Taylor took offence to tagger Sam Hargreave as Lavington's intensity lifted.
Billy Glanvill then opposed Baker at stoppages and Chris Annett, celebrating his 28th birthday, had the job when the gun floated forward.
Suddenly, the Panthers kicked five goals in 11 minutes to take an 11-point lead to half-time.
"They outworked us in the second quarter and when you have an arm wrestle in the second half, you come back to that," Taylor remarked.
When lightweight Bulldog Jett Cassidy was slung to the ground - which is likely to attract the attention of the match review panel, along with a few other incidents - the scores were level.
Wodonga had more inside 50s for the quarter, but still trailed by seven points.
The game changed when Lavington's Luke Garland was hit high by Taylor in a marking contest.
He was sent from the field and with only 14 minutes left, the automatic 15-minute penalty ended his day.
Players aren't allowed to comment when reported, but Taylor stressed he was only trying to spoil the ball.
"I just hope he's alright, he's a ripping fella," he said.
After Tyson Neander received the 50m free kick and kicked his third goal, the margin was 20 points.
Somehow, the Bulldogs kicked four of the next five majors, including a spectacular Leo Barry-type mark by Noah Spiteri.
However, Andrew Yates' first goal for the club sealed the thriller.
Baker (30 touches) was best on ground and defender Jack O'Sullivan terrific, while Lavington defender Jono Spina was outstanding, Shaun Driscoll produced his best game and Ewan Mackinlay's pace tormented the 'Dogs.
