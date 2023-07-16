Paula Mitchell's explosive return to Albury United continued with a second consecutive four-goal haul on Sunday.
Last season's Golden Boot winner already has eight goals to her name in 2023 since calling time on her stint with Preston Lions.
Mitchell scored twice in each half as United ended Cobram's three-match winning streak with a 4-1 victory at Apex Reserve.
The first arrived from the penalty spot in the 11th minute, Mitchell beating Emily Ryan's dive after Jessica Rayner handled a corner at the near post.
United proceeded to dominate but were limited to half-chances until Ryan saved well from Mitchell as she ran onto Molly Goldsworthy's pass.
Within moments, the home side were level, Alyssa Iannucci receiving the ball on the edge of the box and turning smartly before rifling low past Sam Clark's right hand.
Roar should have taken the lead soon after, Jenna Mason slicing wide when Iannucci picked her out in the middle.
And the miss was punished in first-half stoppage-time when Cobram failed to cut out Jenna Ruhbaum's through-ball and Mitchell pounced to make it 2-1.
Chances were at a premium after the break, Goldsworthy slashing a shot wide after a throw-in ran for her in the box, before two Mitchell goals in the last 10 minutes put the game to bed.
Mitchell's pace left the Cobram defenders for dead on both occasions and she matched her leg speed with a couple of composed finishes to put the competition's defenders on notice with finals just around the corner.
Cobram almost pulled a goal back in the dying stages but Maree Matthew did well to clear Talia Ellis' shot off the line.
