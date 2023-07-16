CUDGEWA has reasserted its authority in the Upper Murray title race with a huge victory over reigning premier Tumbarumba.
After defeating the Roos by just eight points four weeks ago, the ladder leaders' first and only scare in a so-far dominant campaign, the Blues on Saturday made a statement with a mammoth 26.8 (164) to 8.6 (54) win.
The home side took just a 10-point lead into the first break but piled on nine goals to two in the second quarter to lead by 51 points at half-time.
The Blues added 13 goals to Tumbarumba's three in the second half, with coach Drew Cameron (seven majors) and recruit Adam Prior (six) leading the way.
In a best afield performance, midfield recruit Jason Bartel chimed in with four majors while brother and centre-half-forward Josh added three.
Dayne Carey and Darcy McKimmie chimed in with two apiece while Roos Daniel Hitchens, Steve Hoffman and Blake Ryan also found the big sticks twice.
Cudgewa are trying to break an eight-year premiership drought which looked like ending in recent years but was extended via COVID.
In the other game, Ashley Murray kicked a bag of 14 as the Bulldogs posted a 29.16 (190) to 10.8 (68) victory over winless Corryong.
The full-forward now has 35 goals from four games but trails Prior (47 goals from nine games) and Cameron (38 from six). Jesse Wellington (five goals) was best afield for the Bulldogs.
