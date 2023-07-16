The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Cudgewa piles on 26 goals in 110-point win over Tumbarumba, just weeks after eight-point thriller

JC
By John Conroy
July 16 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cudgewa's Kiewa-Sandy Creek recruit Jason Bartel was best afield as the Blues made a statement against Tumbarumba.
Cudgewa's Kiewa-Sandy Creek recruit Jason Bartel was best afield as the Blues made a statement against Tumbarumba.

CUDGEWA has reasserted its authority in the Upper Murray title race with a huge victory over reigning premier Tumbarumba.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

John Conroy

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.