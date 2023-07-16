The Border Mail
Albury Thunder falls to Young in Group Nine rugby league

Andrew Moir
Andrew Moir
July 16 2023 - 4:30pm
When Albury Thunder recruit Carlos Kemp suffered a serious leg injury in round one, he was expected to miss the year, but he returned in style.
Albury Thunder will need premiers Gundagai to fall over to return to finals in Group Nine rugby league.

