Albury Thunder will need premiers Gundagai to fall over to return to finals in Group Nine rugby league.
The Thunder's dreams have been derailed by a string of injuries, with the visitors rounding out a winless month, admittedly to top five outfits, against Young 30-24 on Saturday, July 15.
"It was a terrific game, but Sam Collins was a late withdrawl, Andrew Smith didn't play, Isaac Carpenter hasn't played for a few weeks and Clayton Couley is still injured, we had at least six starting players out of the side," club secretary Warren Jenkinson said.
The teams traded tries in the first half as the Thunder carried a 14-12 lead to half-time.
However, when Chris Manley was sin binned for holding an opponent down too long just seconds out from the break, the Cherrypickers scored two tries in that 10-minute period.
Pacy winger Keanau Wighton reduced the deficit, but the home side scored again to push the margin to 12 points.
Ty Fletcher finished off a long range-movement with a minute left to give some hope of snatching a draw, but the grand finalists held on.
"We need to calm down a little bit," Young captain-coach Nick Cornish said.
"We need to relax, get into the game and while we were still giving away a couple of penalties here and there when we complete, roll through the middle and run through our shape, we look good."
In a positive for the Thunder, Carlos Kemp returned after three months out.
The playmaker suffered a serious leg injury in the first round win over Tumut and was expected to miss the season, but his performance at halfback was outstanding.
"The handling of Carlos and Shamara Brooks was a revelation, they were throwing 15-20m passes and hitting blokes on the chest," Jenkinson praised.
Brooks was a ball-playing lock, while Jade Duroux filled the five-eighth role as the Thunder tried to worry the defence.
Forwards Nathan Darby and Zain Mitchell-Dowding also performed well, while fullback and captain Lachy Munro had his best game for the club.
With only four rounds left, the Thunder now trails Gundagai by a win.
Albury must win at home against battling Southcity on Saturday, July 22, and then topple third-placed Wagga Kangaroos on the road in the final round.
The Thunder has successive byes in round 14 and 15.
Gundagai faces the top two in Tumut and Young, but the Thunder will need one of the bottom two in Southcity or Junee to cause an upset to play finals.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.