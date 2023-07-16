The Albury Wodonga Eisteddfod is back to "full steam" after a limited version of the dance, music and drama competition last year.
The competition kicked off at the Albury Entertainment Centre on Sunday, July 16, and will run until Sunday, August 6.
Over the course of three weeks, thousands of performers ranging in age from three to 67 will compete in a variety of categories, including dance, speech and drama, music, debating and highland dance.
Music coordinator Faith Casley-Porter said "the entries have been excellent this year", with more than 1000 solo entries in dance alone.
"We are expecting high energy, lots of fun and fabulous performances throughout a variety of age groups," she said.
The ever-popular music competitions will run from July 16 to 19, followed by speech and drama (July 24 to 26), dance (July 13 to August 1), and finally, highland dance on August 6.
"The concept of eisteddfod is still a unique setting in the competition world," Ms Casley-Porter said.
"It is one of the only contests where you see such a large variety of arts come together and celebrate their skills, learn from professionals and have that stage experience.
"It is a competition, but ultimately it's about giving people a platform to perform and receive feedback to further their careers."
For many young aspiring artists, the eisteddfod serves as a launching pad into their professional careers.
"It's a great setting for kids to get up and perform and receive professional feedback," she said.
"It teaches them stage presence, it teaches them how to perform in front of people and it gives them a sense of ownership of what they've learnt and the skills they've developed.
"We've seen kids go from beginners right through to performing on world stages, so it's a great stepping stone."
The eisteddfod runs over three sessions a day, encompassing various disciplines.
Attendees can choose from season tickets priced at $40 or $25 for concession, with single-session tickets available for $10 or a day pass for $20.
Tickets can be bought at the door or through the Albury Wodonga Eisteddfod website.
"We have a tremendous dance community and excellent talent across speech, drama and everything else, and it's all showcased right here," Ms Casley-Porter said.
Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail.
