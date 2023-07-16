The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Albury Wodonga Eisteddfod takes centre stage in 2023

Layton Holley
By Layton Holley
July 16 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Over the course of three weeks, thousands of participants will compete in dance, speech and drama, music, debating and highland dance. Picture by James Wiltshire
Over the course of three weeks, thousands of participants will compete in dance, speech and drama, music, debating and highland dance. Picture by James Wiltshire

The Albury Wodonga Eisteddfod is back to "full steam" after a limited version of the dance, music and drama competition last year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Layton Holley

Layton Holley

Journalist

Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.