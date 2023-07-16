YACKANDANDAH has franked last week's big win over Thurgoona with victory against fourth-placed Chiltern.
The rising force in season 2023 had to work hard but got the points with a 68-52 win to hold on to second position for another week.
Attackers Jess Garland (37 goals) and Mollie Beattie (31) shared the shooting duties while Zoe Rae added 41 for the Swans.
Thurgoona bounced back with a 65-30 victory over Beechworth with the returning Mardi Nicholson leading the scoring for the Bulldogs with 39 goals.
Kiewa-Sandy Creek remained undefeated after a 72-39 win over Barnawartha, which sees the Tigers slip to eighth.
Hawk Jess Barton, who shot a league-record 104 earlier in the season, was back to her best with 64 goals at 82 per cent.
Mitta moved into fifth spot with a 49-28 victory over Dederang-Mount Beauty while Wodonga Saints pipped Wahgunyah 46-44.
