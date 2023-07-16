The Border Mail
Lavington Panthers defeat Wodonga Raiders for third time this year, but both sides missing players

By John Conroy
July 16 2023 - 9:00pm
Star Panthers onballer Gabbie Goldsworthy gets a kick away under pressure from Raider Skye Burgess. Pictures by James Wiltshire
Next time we meet them it will be a totally different landscape.

- Panthers coach Scott Curphey

LAVINGTON Panthers have kept their unbeaten season going after a dominant first half against second-placed Wodonga Raiders.

John Conroy

