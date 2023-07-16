Next time we meet them it will be a totally different landscape.- Panthers coach Scott Curphey
LAVINGTON Panthers have kept their unbeaten season going after a dominant first half against second-placed Wodonga Raiders.
The Panthers controlled possession in the first two quarters, locking the ball down their end for the vast majority, to keep their opponents scoreless and take a 33-point lead into the main break.
The Raiders, though, battled hard across the remainder and only lost the second half by two points as the game finished 2.2 (14) 7.7 (49) at Wodonga's Birallee Park.
The result represents a maintaining of the status quo between the rivals, who were neck and neck last year until Lavington upset the Raiders in the grand final. So far this year, the Panthers have won all three encounters - by five, 31 and now 35 points.
Both sides were missing multiple Murray Bushrangers representatives and will present different sides when they face off in the qualifying final in three weeks.
"We went to sleep a little bit and to their credit they started to play some really good football and their confidence grew from that," Panthers coach Scott Curphey said.
"Coming into finals we're going to have to watch how they play, and make sure we're on our game.
"Wodonga Raiders were really good and next time we meet them everyone will have their Bushies players back and it will be a totally different landscape.
"But overall the girls played well."
Onballer Bridie Gregurke (one goal) was the Panthers best while midfield partner Gabbie Goldsworthy (two goals) was able to break free from a hard Raiders tag to mark inside forward-50 and finish.
The Panthers also enjoyed strong performances from some of their more unheralded players such as Emily Weavers (one goal), Holly Roach and Kim Crowther (one goal).
"Our next layer of players are really stepping up and playing well - they are all playing their part," Curphey said.
Sal Kaiwai was named the Raiders best in her ninth game for the club while Laura Collins and captain Jade Hough also had good games.
In the other game, an improved Thurgoona Bulldogs gave Wangaratta Rovers a run for their money but went down 8.8 (56) to 3.4 (22).
The Bulldogs have been bolstered the last two weeks by the addition of Collingwood VFLW player Emily Shepherd, who was best afield for the visitors at W.J. Findlay Oval.
Celia Piesse, Emma Gosbell and Jess Whitehead led for way for the victors while Wangaratta Rover Kelsie Piscioneri kicked two goals to bring her season tally to 16.
