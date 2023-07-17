The Border Mail
Albury nursing student Timothy Nelson wins $6000 scholarship to complete studies

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated July 17 2023 - 10:24am, first published 10:00am
Albury nursing student Timothy Nelson is a winner of a Royal Agricultural Society Foundation rural scholarship, which will help him finish his studies and give back to his home region in western Riverina. Picture supplied
An Albury nursing student keen to forge a career in regional NSW will be supported in his studies through a statewide scholarship.

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

