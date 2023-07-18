THE Australian singer that Keith Urban felt had swallowed Janis Joplin may have never found her voice except for one thing.
Karise Eden got her first guitar at 14 and it changed the course of her life.
She said she had patiently saved up by doing odd jobs for her foster parents.
"If I didn't get that guitar I don't think I would have been able to pull apart my voice," she said.
"My foster aunty and uncle had a music store and they'd give me points for dusting the guitars and other jobs.
"When I got 330 points I got my first guitar, which I played on The Voice and still tour with today!"
In 2012, Eden became the winner of the first series of The Voice Australia.
She subsequently signed with Universal Music Australia and released her debut single You Won't Let Me.
Shooting to fame at 19 with a viral audition video for the reality TV show, Eden was often compared with the likes of Janis Joplin, Adele and Amy Winehouse.
With Irish and Islander family ties, Eden said singing was a part of growing up in the suburbs on the Central Coast.
"Everyone in the family can sing but they're not singers," Eden said.
"Growing up there were a lot of parties and a lot of p***ed people singing."
From a young age, Eden and her sister were part of a foster aunty and uncle program, which gave their single mother Michele respite.
They would often stay with "aunty" Marilyn and "uncle" Frank, who were both musicians.
Frank taught Eden about music and how to play the guitar and the couple introduced her to folk and bluegrass festivals.
Having left school early, Eden found hope in a Janis Joplin documentary.
She realised that maybe the raspy tones in her own voice weren't a negative after all.
"Hence began my obsession with everything Janis," she said.
Eden can blow your mind one minute with her powerhouse pipes, yet can break your heart the next with her emotive, soulful ballads delivered with an authentic softness and vulnerability that has had audiences captivated for the past decade.
In Eden's solo shows, she is armed with just her guitar and a songbook full of her own originals, old and new, plus her own twist on some classics that have influenced her musical journey throughout her career.
From blues to soul, rock to power pop, country to Americana, Eden can tackle any genre with authenticity.
Now a mum to Blayden, 8, and Hartley, 2, Eden said she had always wanted to raise a family in the country.
Living in rural Queensland with her husband, she said she got the 5-hectare property as soon as she could.
"I'm naturally more of a recluse but performing requires high energy," she said.
"I'm a walking contradiction!
"Now with the kids, we have horses and geese and dogs and motorbikes.
"My son goes to a little school with no more than 30 kids, which is great."
Eden continued to record in her home studio and took her guitar on the road as an in-demand live performer.
She said it took self-discipline.
"It's not easy," Eden said.
"I've got 20 calendars and I'm writing in them all to keep up with where everyone is at.
"It helps that I have a beautifully-supportive husband."
Eden's debut album My Journey shot straight to #1 on the national ARIA Chart, was certified double platinum and went on to become the biggest selling album by an Australian artist in 2012. In New Zealand the album debuted at #3 and was certified gold.
Eden made ARIA Chart history in the same year when she took out the top three spots on the singles chart with #1 Stay With Me Baby, #2 Hallelujah and #3 I Was Your Girl, with single You Won't Let Me at #5. She was the first artist to achieve this in Australia since The Beatles held the entire Top 6 to themselves back in 1964!
In 2014 Eden's second album Things I've Done was released and featured lead singles Dynamite and Loneliness. The album debuted at #5 on the ARIA Chart, achieved gold sales status and was followed up by sold-out shows around the country.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.