A BORDER gourmet food store is spreading its wings in Melbourne.
Miss Amelie Gourmet will open its fourth outlet early next month at the Prahran Market in South Yarra.
Co-owner Ken Little said it was positive for a regional business to push into metropolitan areas.
"We've had so many Melbourne tourists coming to the Beechworth store and wanting to know where they can get the pies," he said.
The Prahran store will offer pies and naked pies (filling only) in line with business trends to specialise in core products.
Owned by Ken and Rachel Little and Jim and Nicky Myers, Miss Amelie Gourmet employs 30 staff.
It supplies cafes at Temora, Warrnambool, Glenrowan and Violet Town and is eyeing the Canberra and Coogee markets for new venues.
