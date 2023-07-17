A derelict Border motel site could be repurposed as an electric vehicle hub, with works to demolish well under way.
The home of the Barclay Gardens Motel on the corner of Wagga and Kaitlers roads in Lavington is being levelled after it was purchased by Border startup Creatiple Commercial Development in May.
It's been closed for at least 15 years, but there has been several suspicious fires occur at the property in the past two years, most recently in June, as well as two blazes in 24 hours in October 2022.
Creatiple co-owner and director Dave Burn said the company was working as quickly possible to make inroads on the site.
"Since putting up the signs and demolition starting, we have been contacted by multinationals and local businesses alike," Mr Burn said.
"We are working closely with our adjoining neighbour, EnviroCulture and share their enthusiasm in cleaning up Wagga Road.
"We have looked at alternative fuels solutions and electrification in the automotive space however, finals plans have not been finalised.
"We are keen to work closely with Albury Council to create something exciting and a showpiece for the entry way into Albury.
"This is where the name Creatiple was formed - creative people."
AW Commercial Real Estate finalised the sale of the property, which is within close proximity to Hume Highway.
Mr Burn said the 2.18-hectare site, which was a deceased estate, had been earmarked for a fuel station several years ago, but it never came to fruition.
Albury Council approved a demolition application for the site in April 2020, but it never progressed until a new buyer emerged this year.
Demolition is set to take about eight weeks, weather permitting, to complete.
The property last sold as a vacant possession site in May 2018. At the time of the sale, it was noted a development application for a subdivision was in place.
No work had been undertaken at the property, which included a pool, licensed area and 24 rooms.
