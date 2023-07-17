Children's author Cathy Hope invites you to cast your mind back a century ago, when The Great Depression devastated the world, the spectre of polio haunted our children and the thunderous threat of World War II loomed heavy over the nation.
Amidst the chaos and uncertainty was Roma, the 'Murray River Girl', who camped along the riverbank with her parents as they navigated a changing world.
Returning to the Border, former Kiewa Valley Consolidated School teacher, Mrs Hope, will delve into the remarkable true story as she holds author talks at Corryong and Tallangatta libraries on Tuesday and Wednesday.
"I met Roma seven years ago and she reluctantly told me her childhood story, a story she'd never shared with anyone before, not even her children," Mrs Hope said.
The book chronicles the childhood of Roma, the daughter of a "homeless swaggie and shearers cook" who grew up in a make-shift tent on the banks of the Murray River during The Great Depression.
Through encounters with gypsies, travelling circuses, rabbit plagues and droughts, Roma embarks on numerous adventures.
When Roma's parents Alf and Olive Smith welcomed their first child they decided to settle down.
"But they didn't have the money to rent a house let alone buy one - they couldn't even afford to buy a tent," Mrs Hope said.
"So Alf made a tent, he cut down saplings and made the frame and collected a whole lot of sacks from the tip and farmyards to sow together and create a shelter.
"Although it was hard times for her parents, Roma remembers those days fondly, in fact when she was a little girl her favourite thing to do was go to the junkyard and search for things they could use, like cutlery, furniture, fishing hooks, tools and old clothes."
During The Great Depression, shanties and tent villages lined the Murray and Darling rivers.
"People had lost their homes, they were out of work, so they had to think on their feet and make do with the little they had," Mrs Hope said.
"Camping along the river was perfect because they could get water and catch fish.
"Roma used to go out with her dad setting rabbit traps, and her job from the time she was four-years-old was to take the skinned rabbits to other poor families along the river and sell them for one and six pence a pair."
While it may seem like a challenging childhood to some, Roma found solace in the simple pleasures of life.
"What's interesting is that you may think it an awful childhood, growing up poor and living in a tent by the river, but Roma absolutely loved it and didn't want to leave when they moved off the river to Yarra Junction when she was 11," Mrs Hope said.
"She was very happy with the little lot that she had - she didn't have toys and she had to go without a lot but she had a much richer life in many ways."
Although it is marketed to children, Mrs Hope said the impact of the book has extended to all ages.
"The book is also set during the polio epidemic, which was mainly a childrens disease, and the interesting thing is that children reading this story nowadays relate to it because it's a parallel to what they've gone through with the COVID epidemic," she said.
"The elderly people who lived through the Great Depression are also finding they're relating to the story - one lady said to me 'I felt like I was reading about my own childhood.'"
Mrs Hope will be hosting two talks at Corryong Elyne Mitchell Library on Tuesday, July 18. The first talk at 10.30am is tailored for students and teachers, while the second at 1pm is open to the public.
On Wednesday July 19, she will be at Tallangatta Library engaging with students from St Michael's School at 10.30am, followed by another talk with the public at 1pm.
Books will be available to purchase for $20.
Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
