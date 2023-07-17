Intense bidding accompanied by glasses of signature cocktails and a room full of passionate business people has raised a record $31,727 for the Albury hospital children's ward.
About 130 people packed Albury's Bended Elbow hotel on Saturda July 15, for an evening of business showcases, raffles, dancing, live entertainment and networking - all in the name of building a new cubby house.
Business Women Albury Wodonga's Business Showcase Charity Event gave 12 businesses the opportunity to share their visions on stage in five-minute presentations.
Businesses across the Border region donated prizes towards a raffle, with money raised also from live and silent auctions, balloon pops with gifts and lucky dips for guests noted for "generously giving".
Committee chair Desiree Georgiou, the owner of Albury's Fashion Fingers, said support for the event had been overwhelming.
"Gilchrist Homes said they'd come on board and build a cubby house for us at no cost," Mrs Georgiou said.
"Innovative Health also donated $4000 on top of the total too.
"Since we announced the figure we've had more businesses come forward and pledge more money so that total will increase over the next couple days, which is amazing.
"Albury Wodonga Health has a wish list that they don't have funding for, so we're going to tick off some off their list that they really need and give back to them."
Mrs Georgiou said about 50 bushiness donated, which was "very heartwarming".
"We're so proud, at first we only wanted to raise $4000. On the night we thought there's no way it's going to be under $20,000.
"Felicity (Cahill, Deputy chair) was the only one who knew the calculations at the end of the night and she had a big smile on her face when she handed me the piece of paper.
"The hospital has touched all of us in some way or another and at some point everyone will have exposure, but we are proud we can give back to the community in a way that has nothing to do with business, it's purely for the kids."
A wide variety of businesses took to the stage for the showcase, including health care, finance, legal, beauty, photography, wellness, marketing and real estate.
"I want to highlight how important it was to give 12 local business women the time to shine," Mrs Georgiou said.
"It's normally daunting for people who aren't used to speaking on stage, but it was beautiful. I was proud of how well they did - you wouldn't have been able to tell anyone was nervous."
Mrs Georgiou said more charity events were in the pipeline.
"The amount of money we raised was outstanding," she said.
"It's also great exposure for all businesses on the night.
Business Women's next event will be a wealth empowerment masterclass on August 25 from 4pm until 7pm.
The group's gala event in November will feature a keynote speech by high-profile journalist Lisa Wilkinson.
Tickets and more information can be found at BWAW's website.
