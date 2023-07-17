The Border Mail
Business Women Albury Wodonga's charity event smashes records for donation

SE
By Sophie Else
Updated July 17 2023 - 3:43pm, first published 1:30pm
Buisness Women Albury Wodonga committee member Hayley Foots, Chair Desiree Georgiou and Deputy chair Felicity Cahill are thrilled with the amount of money raised. Picture by Von Maedler.
Intense bidding accompanied by glasses of signature cocktails and a room full of passionate business people has raised a record $31,727 for the Albury hospital children's ward.

