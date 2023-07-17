A documentary on the infamous 1990 Bloodbath grand final between Wodonga and Lavington is compulsive viewing.
That was the general consensus after almost 100 people watched the premiere of the documentary at Albury's Regent Cinemas last Wednesday night, July 12.
The professionalism of the finished product is first-rate.
Moore interviewed more than 20 people for the documentary with 16 making the final cut.
Wodonga coach Jeff Gieschen alongside Morris medallists' Stephen Murphy and Brett Allen, Richard Bence and Garry 'Boxer' McGhee all provide terrific insights from the Bulldogs camp.
Lavington enforcer Ray Mack features most prominently for the Blues.
Peter Copley and Matt Pendergast also give their recollections although the pair didn't play in the Bloodbath grand final.
Commentator Merv King, umpires Shane McDonald and Ken Wright, Border Mail sports journalist Matt Dowling alongside Daisy Mack, Sue Allen, Bruce Calder and Claire and Bob West also add some intriguing snippets to the documentary.
Bulldogs coach Gieschen made the trip from Melbourne to be in attendance and alongside Mack was part of a Q&A after the 30-minute documentary.
The pair stressed that being part of the most talked about match in O&M history was nothing to be proud of and it was a dark day that made national headlines for all the wrong reasons.
The crowd was predominantly Wodonga with Mack revealing none of his team-mates wanted to attend because 'we got beat.'
Moore said he had been overwhelmed by the response of those who attended the premiere.
"All the people I spoke to after the screening were very effusive," Moore said.
"Understandably there were some nervous people in the lead-up because they couldn't remember what they had said while being interviewed and how they would be portrayed.
"But everyone I spoke to was happy with how they were portrayed and the finished product.
"I have had a few calls since and Jeff Gieschen is going to use some of his contacts to try and get it screened locally and maybe even a Melbourne screening if there is enough interest.
"Jeff is of the opinion that the documentary highlights how much had changed, for the better, in our game.
"I appreciate the extra effort Jeff and Ray went to and both spoke well during the Q&A and to get their seal of approval on the finished product is extremely satisfying.
"Just having two central figures from the opposition sides give the crowd a balanced view of what happened and answer a few questions added to the night in my opinion."
Out of all the interviews, Murphy gets the nod for the most entertaining.
The big Bulldog's laid back nature shines through and provides some light-hearted moments despite the seriousness of the documentary.
"We basically got the shit belted out of us, didn't we?," was just one quote that got plenty of laughs.
Moore is hoping that the documentary will screen locally on Prime TV in the not too distant future.
"The price I have been quoted for the commercial rights is just untenable for a self-funded project like this," Moore said.
"So I'm hoping Prime TV will be interested in screening it at some stage this year.
"I'm confident if I can show the documentary to the right person at Prime TV, that the network will be keen to screen it.
"All I can suggest is that if there are people out there that are interested in watching it, call Prime TV and request that you want to see the documentary."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.