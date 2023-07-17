Whether it's dancing, speech and drama, music or debating, there is something for everyone at this year's Albury Wodonga Eisteddfod.
Wodonga dance studio owners Meegan Strauss and Taylor Faulkner said it was an opportunity for students to go out on the stage and have some fun.
"Lots of the kids are ready to get on stage," Ms Strauss said.
"It's going to be a big one, because we will be there morning, afternoon and night."
Ms Strauss said students began preparing at the start of the year.
"They all love the stage and although a bit nervous, really excited.
"We have kids as young as four all the way through to 18 performing all styles."
Ms Strauss said audiences should expect "bright, colourful costumes".
"It's a great time for families to come and watch and for the students to watch and support other schools," she said.
"They're always making friends and it's a great atmosphere.
"We tell our students it's about the stage time as opposed to the competition.
"The students all leave with friendships formed."
Albury Wodonga highland dance teacher Deanne Burr agreed, saying it was great to see the friendships formed throughout the competition.
"It's lovely to see it all come together," she said.
"The stage is an exciting place, especially for all the little girls.
"We've been preparing since the start of the year and we love it."
Ms Burr said there was a wide range of dances being performed by her students, including Irish soft dancing through to Irish dancing with about 30 students already registered.
"We are right at the end of the section so have a little way to go and we're still open for anyone who would like to dance."
Bandiana Primary School will be entering as a group performance.
Teacher Michelle Draper said the students were "very excited".
"All the classes are doing their own individual dances, ranging from ballet through to contemporary, Koori dances and rock 'n' roll.
"Each year we look forward to it and it becomes a part of our school culture."
Eisteddfod coordinator Faith Casley-Porter said this year's program had increased with the greater number of entrants.
"We would love people to come along and watch, that's what it's all about - showing people all the hard work that's put into it," Ms Casley-Porter said.
"Everyone loves the opportunity."
She said people from all over Victoria and NSW were taking part.
Confidance Academy Albury owner Paula Marshall said her students lived and breathed dancing, and they were looking forward to dancing on stage.
"They enjoy the harder standard and get excited," she said.
"The students love to be critiqued and get tips on what they need to improve on.
"They are very prepared and committed and hardworking."
Ms Marshall said her students would be doing a number of dances from jazz to ballet.
"They do the works," she said.
Ms Casley-Porter said there was plenty of variety to suit everyone.
Tickets can be bought at the door or through the Albury Wodonga Eisteddfod website.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.