WODONGA Council will ask Victoria's Local Government Minister to allow the city to continue without wards.
Councillors all voted on July 17 2023 to write to minister Melissa Horne with the request which comes after the Victorian Electoral Commission put forward plans to split the city into seven single-councillor wards.
Councillor Danny Lowe and mayor Ron Mildren noted Ms Horne had the ability under the Local Government Act to specify that a municipality be unsubdivided.
The view of former Wodonga Council monitor Janet Dore, who suggested wards could "undermine strategic principles" in the words of Cr Lowe, will be included in the letter to Ms Horne.
Cr Lowe criticised the VEC's review, which has mapped two sets of ward boundaries, for not allowing ratepayers to support no subdivision and called for public submissions to back that stance.
He and councillor Libby Hall said they not had anyone come to them and express support for wards.
"We're a small footprint, I'd hate to see it end up with wards and we become tribal," Cr Hall said.
"I just don't see the need for it."
Councillor Kev Poulton said he was happy to support Cr Lowe on the basis of cohesiveness but repeated his previous stance of being interested in wards, adding he was "still not convinced either way".
Councillor Danny Chamberlain successfully moved that the proposal, in detailed design form, return to council for approval before a tender process occurs.
Staff had recommended the matter not return to council if there were no objections to the site.
Cr Lowe, who had previously told of his struggle to change his late disabled son in toilet blocks, said he welcomed that aspect of the development but was not as happy about the bike station.
He hopes the bicycle section will be built with an eye to expanding it over time.
Cr Hall said she had previously mentioned Mulga car park among 11 options and described it as "ticking all the boxes".
While there was unanimous support for the bike hub, a proposal to adopt a Good Governance Framework resulted in a tied vote.
Councillor Olga Quilty argued for the matter to be deferred and go before a workshop.
Cr Poulton said councillors would be "dills" not to support it immediately in the context of it resulting from Moira Shire failings being exposed by a monitor and Wodonga also having its governance come under scrutiny from an overseer.
With councillor Graeme Simpfendorfer on leave, the vote was supported by Cr Quilty, Cr Mildren and Cr Hall, but opposed by Cr Lowe, Cr Chamberlain and Cr Poulton.
Cr Mildren then used his casting vote to approve the delay, saying there was new information in the framework that needed to be considered.
