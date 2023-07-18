The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Aged Care Minister Anika Wells on Berrigan's Amaroo hostel woe

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
July 19 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Federal Aged Care Minister Anika Wells on the floor of the House of Representatives. Picture from The Canberra Times
Federal Aged Care Minister Anika Wells on the floor of the House of Representatives. Picture from The Canberra Times

THE federal Aged Care Minister says the Commonwealth would consider assistance for Berrigan's embattled Amaroo hostel.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.