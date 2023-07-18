THE federal Aged Care Minister says the Commonwealth would consider assistance for Berrigan's embattled Amaroo hostel.
Anika Wells was responding to The Border Mail after Berrigan and District Aged Care Association entered financial administration on July 4.
The association manages the hostel, independent living units and home and community care services.
The move into administration, under insolvency specialists SV Partners, follows the hostel having struggled financially and with staff numbers as well as reforms tied to the Aged Care Royal Commission.
"This is a challenging time for Berrigan Aged Care's residents, their families and staff," Ms Wells said.
"From 1 July 2023, the government has a new set of viability support programs to ensure the continuity of safe and quality care to residents.
"This includes the market adjustment program that provides support to prevent financial deterioration, manage closures, and facilitate the transition of services to other providers.
"Appropriate options to assist Berrigan and District Aged Care will be considered."
The elderly accommodation provider has debts of around $1.2 million with the Australian Tax Office the major creditor.
The Department of Health and Aged Care has been engaged with Berrigan Aged Care through its financial monitoring and business assistance program over the past 12 months.
"The department will continue to work closely with the Aged Care Quality and Safety Commission and the voluntary administrator to ensure continuity of care for Berrigan Aged Care's residents while financial and operational challenges are addressed," a representative said.
"The department understands that Berrigan and District Aged Care has been engaging with the Australian Taxation Office."
Meanwhile, Yackandandah Health, whose chief executive Andrea O'Neill who oversaw Amaroo hostel until autumn 2021, has had more board changes in the wake of its takeover by Apollo Care being stopped.
Board member Heather Maddock, who was to quit the board on July 14, has withdrawn her resignation and will remain and former board member Fabian Burder has rejoined the directors.
That takes the number of board members up to six.
