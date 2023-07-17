The Border Mail
Home/Sport/Basketball

Albury's Jade Crook puts in strong tournament as Australia takes third-straight gold at event

JC
By John Conroy
Updated July 17 2023 - 5:47pm, first published 2:28pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Crook in action for NSW Country at the national championships in Brisbane earlier this year. Picture by Taylor Earnshaw, Basketball Australia
Crook in action for NSW Country at the national championships in Brisbane earlier this year. Picture by Taylor Earnshaw, Basketball Australia

AUSTRALIA'S under-16 girls basketball team has won the Asian Cup in Jordan, with Albury's Jade Crook playing a prominent role across the tournament.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

John Conroy

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.