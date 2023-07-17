AUSTRALIA'S under-16 girls basketball team has won the Asian Cup in Jordan, with Albury's Jade Crook playing a prominent role across the tournament.
The Sapphires last night defeated Japan 80-74 in the decider to go undefeated at the event and notch Australia's third-straight gold at the tournament.
Crook was prominent across the tournament with two double-doubles - an 11-point and 16-rebound effort against Korea and a 10-point, 11-board game over Thailand, both with limited minutes.
The 190cm centre/forward delivered eight points and 12 rebounds in the Aussies' 99-62 semi-final win over New Zealand.
The Albury High School student played the sixth-most minutes (101) of the 12-girl Sapphires squad across the event and was sixth, also, for points scored (49).
The 16-year-old averaged 8.2 points, a huge nine rebounds and 1.2 assists across the six games of the tournament.
It's not the first Aussie gold for the Albury Cougar representative, having been part of last year's under-15 squad that beat NZ 100-54 in the Oceania Championships final held in Guam.
