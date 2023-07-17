THE Albury-Wodonga Bandits will finish the home-and-away season with a double-header in Albury this weekend, and Lauren Jackson Sport Centre will host the second Australian Opal in as many weeks.
The Bandits mid-season game against Sydney Comets was abandoned after the Sydney side suffered widespread illness through the squad. The Bandits, who secured their play-offs berth on the weekend, will tackle the Comets from 7pm on Friday before backing up against Maitland at 5pm on Saturday.
The Comets will boast Australian Opal Shyla Heal, the daughter of former Boomers star Shane, who is just off national duties in the Asian Cup.
It comes after the Bandits shaped up against another Opal, Lauren Nicholson, two weeks ago with Nicholson's Sutherland Sharks prevailing 100-94 in a tight contest.
The battle between the eighth-placed Bandits and the seventh-placed Comets will also have ramifications for match-ups in the first round of play-offs.
Friday's game will be discounted with adults $5 and children free.
Meanwhile, the men will conclude their season on Saturday night after their loss to Canberra on the weekend dashed their faint finals hopes.
The men's game will tip-off at 7pm.
