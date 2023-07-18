Sean Curtis will not play again this season after breaking his collar bone.
The Chiltern veteran suffered the blow playing against Beechworth in round 12.
Curtis helped the Swans to their first TDFL premiership last season having previously spent time with Glenrowan, North Footscray, Rutherglen, East Keilor and Point Cook.
"Sean Curtis is tough, hard, an older body and an older head but he broke his collar bone and he's done for the year," Chiltern coach Brad Hibberson confirmed.
"I've played a lot of footy with him, off and on throughout our years at Chiltern, so it's disappointing for him and for the side not having that older head around.
"I just hope he makes a full recovery and he's still around the club, which is good, so he'll help out wherever he can."
Curtis was one of several notable absentees on the weekend when Chiltern went down by 10 points at home to Yackandandah.
The biggest miss was young gun Kyle Cooper, who had been named in the Swans' best players in 10 of their first 12 games.
"He's a gun of the competition, our reigning B and F winner, and we missed his run and ability to find the footy so that's a massive loss," Hibberson admitted.
"He hurt his shoulder against Beechworth last week so he's got a little niggle in his shoulder.
"You don't risk blokes like that."
Co-captain Ben Mason was away on holiday but returns to face Rutherglen this weekend.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.