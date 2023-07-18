Up to a dozen trees in a popular Wangaratta park will be cut down by the rural city's council due to risk of them falling.
After undertaking several internal and external risk assessments, Wangaratta Council has recommended the removal of up to 12 red gum trees within the boundary of Merriwa Park and pruning of many others.
A tree is considered high risk if it contains a defect that will likely result in it falling, and if people, infrastructure, or property are likely to be harmed if it does.
Council officers are required to make a formal planning permit application for the removal of some of the affected trees, while others will be exempt from the process.
Acting mayor Harry Bussell said he understood the gums are much loved during the summer for the shade they provide, but urged those divided on the issue to consider the potential risk.
''Over the past 12 months, we have seen four large gum trees fall in Merriwa Park. Luckily these have fallen without any impact to people walking in the park, or to local infrastructure," he said.
"We have also had to relocate events from the park.
"Some of the existing trees pose a continued risk to the community that is unacceptable, which cannot reasonably be minimised to a tolerable level, and therefore their removal is warranted."
Cr Bussell said extended periods of higher water levels in Merriwa Park had increased the risk of certain trees.
A long-term plan is being developed to continue replace the mature trees and community input will be sought on it.
''As we remove mature trees, the surrounding ground will be affected, and remaining trees will be further exposed to elements and environmental factors that previously they may not have been exposed to, wind being the biggest influence," Wangaratta Council community and infrastructure director Marcus Goonan said.
''This may cause instability and may impact the retention of the remaining trees. These impacts may not be seen for many years.
''There are many tree species, exotic and native, that are better suited for a wetter environment.
"Merriwa Park having a high-water table makes plant selection important as no amount of engineering will eliminate the water table, so species selection should focus on trees that can thrive in a flooded environment."
Wangaratta Council welcomed the opportunity to work with the community on potential uses of the hardwood from removed trees.
Removal of affected trees will commence the coming weeks and residents in the surrounding area will be informed of potential noise.
The park will be closed while work is taking place.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
