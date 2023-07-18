The Border Mail
Wangaratta Council cutting down several trees at Merriwa Park due to safety risks

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
July 19 2023 - 8:30am
Red gum trees have provided shade for numerous events at Wangaratta's Merriwa Park, including the jazz festival in 2018, but up to 12 will be removed due to safety concerns.
Up to a dozen trees in a popular Wangaratta park will be cut down by the rural city's council due to risk of them falling.

