Work on a multi-million dollar development at Logic Wodonga industrial estate is running ahead of schedule.
The high-tech corrugated cardboard packaging facility known as Opal Fibre is on track to be completed and operational by October.
Opal general manager Chris Daly said the Wodonga investment was driven by market demand and that it would increase production, create new jobs and grow their customer base.
"Once running at capacity, the facility will be able to produce up to 720,000 square metres of packaging board per day, which is equivalent to almost 400 tonnes of finished corrugated boxes," Mr Daly said.
Opal, one of Australia's most extensive paper and fibre packaging manufacturers, will produce cardboard boxes for packaging fruit and produce, cereal and meat distribution.
The 48,000 square metre factory will have also have solar panels and water harvesting capability.
Since April, the site has received more than 260 containers of state-of-the-art equipment, which will kick-off the installation phase.
Mr Daly says the Logic Wodonga industrial estate factory will gain strong interest from the community.
A spokesperson for the company said it was expected that the facility would support more than 400 jobs in roles across productions, safety, quality and maintenance.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.