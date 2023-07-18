If there was a popularity contest in the Hume league, Andrew Wilson would be on the podium.
That's the opinion of former Jindera president and present committee member Simon Cossor.
And it's hard to argue, with Wilson always having a smile on his face and willing to talk to anybody.
Wilson announced over the weekend that he would be stepping down as coach of Jindera at season's end.
It draws to a close an incredible tenure of being either an assistant coach or coach for the past 18-years after starting his coaching journey under Mark Sanson at Henty in 2006.
Cossor said Wilson will not be only missed by the Bulldogs but throughout the competition.
"I think to Willo's credit he is one of the most respected figures throughout the competition," Cossor said.
"Since he has been coach, he has been a big believer in supporting rival clubs and at away matches you go and have a beer and socialise with the opposition.
"You would be hard pressed to find a friendlier bloke who is so generous with his time with everybody despite having a lot on his plate with a young family and running a business."
Cossor said since Wilson had been appointed coach at the end of 2008 he had been instrumental in turning around the culture at his junior club.
"Willo was a former junior that came back to the club in 2012 after a stint in the O&M and was assistant coach at Henty," he said.
"It was many moons ago now but we played thirds together.
"His family is also a big part of the club.
"Matt, his brother runs the bench for him, both his parents have previously been on the committee and helped out over the years.
"When Willo was appointed coach he sat down with the club and we had an in depth discussion about culture and getting a buzz back around the club.
"He has been a massive part of that and has certainly got the club buzzing again."
Wilson has also overseen a successful rebuild at the kennel after the Bulldogs slumped to second-last with a 3-15 record in his first season as coach in 2009.
"Willo has been able to get the club back playing finals without going out and targeting a lot of high-profile recruits," he said.
"He has pinned his faith in promoting the juniors and getting a few former juniors back from Albury who went into town to have a crack at the higher standard.
ALSO IN SPORT
"To his credit and coaching ability Willo was able to get the club back to being a finals force and making the preliminary final last year.
"We have had our fair share of injuries this year but still remain firmly in the mix to play finals.
"So we believe whoever is appointed next coach will take over a strong list and Willo is stepping down with the club in a good position to chase some success."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.