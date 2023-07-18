The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

North East woman's skull fractured by mallet during attack in home

By Wodonga Court
Updated July 18 2023 - 2:30pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police examine the Border home last May following Paul Feltrin's savage attack.
Police examine the Border home last May following Paul Feltrin's savage attack.

A man who savagely bashed his partner over a lengthy period of time - including head strikes with a mallet which fractured her skull - left the woman with no memory of the incident.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.