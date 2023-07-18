North East woman's skull fractured by mallet during attack in home

A man who savagely bashed his partner over a lengthy period of time - including head strikes with a mallet which fractured her skull - left the woman with no memory of the incident.
Paul Feltrin, 40, attacked the victim at their North East home on the night of May 16 last year in an incident described as "ferocious" by a judge in the Wodonga County Court.
Feltrin and the victim had been arguing at the Border property from about 7.17pm to 9pm, at which point Feltrin unleashed the attack.
The Wodonga court heard the 40-year-old may have attacked the woman for 45 minutes.
He held her head as he punched her, caused bleeding on her brain with blows from a mallet, hit her in her head, face, torso and legs, and damaged her teeth.
Her head wounds were so serious, they required skin grafts, and other parts of her body had soft tissue injuries.
Feltrin had initially denied involvement in the incident, which a forensic physician said could have been fatal without treatment.
The North East man later admitted to a charge of intentionally causing serious injury.
The court heard Feltrin began using marijuana at age 14, which had continued until his arrest, and was a heavy drinker.
He began using amphetamines at age 21, then ice, which led to him losing his work as a chef.
The court heard he had several priors, with substance abuse behind his offending, but there was no explanation for the savage attack on the victim.
Feltrin has priors for attending a Wodonga home with a gun down his pants, and for incidents in NSW.
"These events and your criminal history points to you being a violent person," Judge Peter Lauristen said.
"A psychologist does not explain your violence except in terms of impaired judgment and reasoning.
"In terms of rehabilitation, perhaps a lengthy and intense family violence program may be of benefit to you."
Judge Lauristen noted there was no victim impact statement.
"Despite the efforts of the police the victim is not prepared to make such a statement, and despite (her) present attitude and in light of your violent behaviour towards her I doubt your relationship will last," he said.
"It is not a question of her leaving a violent relationship because you are in custody, it is a question of her realising your capacity for such violence towards her."
The court heard Feltrin had continued to contact the woman while in custody, which included making death threats against another woman.
Feltrin was jailed for a minimum of two years and nine months, with a maximum term of four years.
He had already served more than 400 days on remand when he was sentenced.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.