In-form sprinter Mnementh will target group success at Caulfield for trainer Mitch Beer on Saturday.
Mnementh delivered Beer the biggest highlight of his training career after winning the $175,000 Listed Santa Ana Lane Sprint Series Final, (1200m) at Flemington his most recent start earlier this month.
The six-year-old gelding keeps surprising both his trainer and owners with his performances and has now won five of his past ten races.
He won the Wagga Town Plate in May and also made the trip to Morphettville for the Group 1 Goodwood where he finished at the tail of the field.
Mnementh will now attempt to deliver Beer his first group success when he targets the Group 3 $200,000 Bletchingly Stakes at Caulfield on Saturday.
Champion hoop Craig Williams is booked to ride.
"He's not a superstar but he's so special to us. It's been an amazing time since the win," Beer told Racing.com
"You feel like you've won gold at the Olympics. In the past two weeks, I'd go to the golf course or go to one of the pubs or to a cafe and everyone says 'Well done and where's he running next'?
"There's a great sense of pride when you come from a country town and you're competing at a better level.
"If you told me at the start of the preparation that he would have run in a Goodwood and won a Wagga Town Plate and a Listed race at Flemington, I wouldn't have imagined that in a million years, so just to be in a race like the Bletchingly is another amazing chapter,"
It has been a meteoric rise for Mnementh over the past two years.
After winning a $24,000 Benchmark 84 Hcp, (1150m) at Leeton in September two years ago, Beer suggested to connections that they perhaps should consider selling the sprinter.
Beer was of the opinion that the gelding had reached his mark.
Fast forward two years and now Mnementh is set to tackle group company for the second time this preparation.
"Being in a race like the Bletchingly is a bonus. In fact, the last 10 starts from him have been just that," he said.
"I've had him his whole life and it's been like training two different horses. The first part and the second part are so completely different.
"You've got to put his first 20 starts away and go on his last 10 starts and on them he's a bloody good horse."
Beer has no doubt Mnementh can run a cheeky race despite not having been to Caulfield previously.
"I didn't envision him leading down the straight to win a Stakes race. I'd love to find a weaker race than the Bletchingly but that is where he deserves to be," he said.
"He's versatile. He can go on soft, heavy and good tracks. Around corners, straight tracks, Melbourne and Sydney direction, he's such an honest and reliable horse.
"He pulled up terrifically well. He had a really good gallop the other week, so he's going into the race in great shape."
