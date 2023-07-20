Burrumbuttock local Jan Newton-Skerry proves that age is no barrier to living a good life - or to getting back on a horse after nearly 20 years.
"Everyone kept saying 'How old are you?' but I don't think age is really the thing. I think it's knowing what you can do and not always limiting yourself. And having a few challenges along the way, it kind of keeps you alert," Jan said.
Jan stopped riding in the early 2000s, but horses have always been one of her greatest loves. So it should come as no surprise that when she entered semi-retirement in 2011 and a horse named Peggy needed a new home, Jan opened her paddock gates and said yes.
In the years that followed, Jan spent plenty of time out in the paddocks with Peggy and set a goal to get back in the saddle. Another horse, Molly, also came along and stretched Jan's horse management skills.
She started working with a team of workers from Kirinari and other local support organisations and when she eventually found Tinkerbell, a mare from Nowra, she had a strong feeling that she was going to be the right horse.
"She's got a character. She's not a slouchy horse, so she will go. But she is also smart and will pick up what I'm wanting from her," she said.
After putting in a lot of groundwork out in paddocks, building up courage, and working closely with her local team of helpers, Jan was successful and got on Tinkerbell earlier this year.
"My message is to do what you want to do. Horses aren't for everyone, but it's what I wanted to do. It's something that really gives me a purpose I think, and it helps me enjoy what I can still enjoy," said Jan.
Kirinari Community Development Manager, Kathy McIntosh, said this achievement shows the importance of empowering people to make their own choices as they age and to live their lives to the fullest.
"Older Australians deserve to receive services that are responsive and empowers them to make their own choices. We're proud to be a small part of Jan's incredible story and achievement" she said.
Carly Wright loves what she does and cannot imagine doing anything else.
Carly is a Home Care Package Case Manager for Community Interlink, and helps support clients to use their allocated funding to reach their goals.
For Home Care Package clients, this means increasing safety and independence in the home.
"I applied for the position with Community Interlink as I believed that I had the skills required to succeed in the role. It has proven to be a fantastic opportunity to grow my confidence, working in a very hands-on client-focused role and I have been encouraged and offered support to continue to learn in my role," said Carly.
"The most rewarding part of my job is achieving successful outcomes for my clients.
"At Community Interlink we are here because we care about people. Because of this, we are always striving to obtain the best possible results for our Home Care Package clients"" said Carly.
"Working with a team of like-minded individuals is truly the cherry on top of the cake.
"As I have gotten older, I have come to understand myself more as a person. I think knowing who you are is important in selecting the kind of work that you will find both enjoyable and fulfilling.
"Working with people is definitely for me, and I enjoy the strong client focus of my role at Community Interlink'" said Carly
If you need help navigating the aged care system, the team at Community Interlink are here to help.
To receive a Home Care Package, you will likely need a free assessment by an Aged Care Assessment Team (NSW), or Aged Care Assessment Services (Victoria).
You may be eligible for a Home Care Package if you are:
Once a Home Care Package has been allocated to you, you will receive a letter of notification detailing your package 'Referral Code' 'Level' (value).
There are four Home Care Package levels from basic to high-level care.
Your Referral Code will enable you to access services after it has been activated by an approved provider, such as Community Interlink.
Ensure that you contact an approved Home Care Package provider within 56 days of the date of issue on your letter.
After this time your funding allocation will expire and you may have to undergo another Aged Care Assessment to receive a new Home Care Package.
To find out if you are eligible call My Aged Care on 1800 200 422.