Getting back in the saddle after nearly 20 years Advertising Feature

Jan Newton-Skerry (left) with Kirinari Community Development Manager, Kathy McIntosh. Picture Supplied

Burrumbuttock local Jan Newton-Skerry proves that age is no barrier to living a good life - or to getting back on a horse after nearly 20 years.

"Everyone kept saying 'How old are you?' but I don't think age is really the thing. I think it's knowing what you can do and not always limiting yourself. And having a few challenges along the way, it kind of keeps you alert," Jan said.

Jan stopped riding in the early 2000s, but horses have always been one of her greatest loves. So it should come as no surprise that when she entered semi-retirement in 2011 and a horse named Peggy needed a new home, Jan opened her paddock gates and said yes.

In the years that followed, Jan spent plenty of time out in the paddocks with Peggy and set a goal to get back in the saddle. Another horse, Molly, also came along and stretched Jan's horse management skills.

She started working with a team of workers from Kirinari and other local support organisations and when she eventually found Tinkerbell, a mare from Nowra, she had a strong feeling that she was going to be the right horse.

"She's got a character. She's not a slouchy horse, so she will go. But she is also smart and will pick up what I'm wanting from her," she said.

After putting in a lot of groundwork out in paddocks, building up courage, and working closely with her local team of helpers, Jan was successful and got on Tinkerbell earlier this year.

"My message is to do what you want to do. Horses aren't for everyone, but it's what I wanted to do. It's something that really gives me a purpose I think, and it helps me enjoy what I can still enjoy," said Jan.

Kirinari Community Development Manager, Kathy McIntosh, said this achievement shows the importance of empowering people to make their own choices as they age and to live their lives to the fullest.

"Older Australians deserve to receive services that are responsive and empowers them to make their own choices. We're proud to be a small part of Jan's incredible story and achievement" she said.