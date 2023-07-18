The Victorian government on Tuesday made one of the biggest false start DQs in Commonwealth Games history.
What was once set to be a boon for regional Victoria, albeit not directly for the North East, has been scrapped with the state government pulling the pin on the event after cost estimates blew out to as much as $7 billion.
Premier Daniel Andrews said the Games, originally scheduled for Geelong, Bendigo, Ballarat, Shepparton and Gippsland, "didn't represent value for money" at that price.
While the North East was snubbed when it came to hosting Commonwealth Games events, regional cities like Wodonga and Wangaratta simply cannot miss out when it comes to carving up the $1 billion which Mr Andrews said will be spent on more than 1300 new social and affordable housing homes across the state and $150 million on tourism and events.
All of the infrastructure projects planned for the intended host councils will still go ahead, including upgraded BMX facilities at Shepparton, Regional Cities Victoria said sporting facilities elsewhere were in need of upgrades.
Benambra MP Bill Tilley shared that view, telling The Border Mail there was an opportunity to "update some pretty tired sporting infrastructure and there's (Rutherglen's) Barkly Park, as well as Chiltern and Yack's (Yackandandah's) home grounds that are classic examples of being overlooked, neglected or under funded".
Let's hope a false start by the state can be turned into a win for our region.
Xavier started at The Border Mail in Albury-Wodonga in 2001, covering sport and general news before moving to the subs' desk. He was editor of his hometown masthead from 2016 to 2020 before swapping the Murray for Merewether. He returned to The Border Mail as editor in 2023.
