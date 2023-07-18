Staff at a Riverina mill have been evacuated after a dust explosion caused by a fire on Tuesday afternoon.
Emergency services including Fire and Rescue NSW crews responded to reports of a dust explosion at about 1.45pm on Tuesday at a Finley milling facility.
Fire and Rescue NSW's Riverina zone commander Stewart Alexander said three staff members were evacuated from the site on Rice Mill Road and no injuries were sustained.
The fire which caused the dust explosion is yet to be put out with firefighters using light water sprays.
"The fire is located in the big hopper," Mr Alexander said.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.