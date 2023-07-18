The Border Mail
Fire and Rescue work to extinguish fire burning at Finley mill facility

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
July 18 2023 - 3:55pm
Emergency services are working to stabilise conditions at a fire at the rice mill at Finley. File image
Staff at a Riverina mill have been evacuated after a dust explosion caused by a fire on Tuesday afternoon.

