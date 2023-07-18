A Mercedes Benz has been gutted by fire after being dumped in a rural part of Wodonga.
The vehicle was found burning at 7am on Tuesday off Felltimber Creek Road, west of the mountain biking area car park.
Nobody was with the vehicle, which was destroyed.
Fire crews attended and extinguished the fire.
Cans of alcohol were visible at the scene.
Wodonga Sergeant Mick Drew said nobody was hurt in the incident.
"Police are treating the blaze as suspicious and would appeal to any persons with information or who may have seen or heard something to contact Crime Stoppers," he said.
The stretch of road is a common dumping ground for stolen vehicles, which are then torched.
Scorch marks are still visible from a recent nearby blaze near Ingrams Road.
Anyone with information about the incident can call 1800 333 000.
