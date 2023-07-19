GREG Andrew was 12 when he began playing Sir Elton John tunes on the piano.
He was trained in classical piano but distinctly remembers learning Candle in the Wind and Your Song within no time.
"Obviously at 12 I had no idea I was going to be doing what I'm doing now," he said.
The Brisbane-based musician has performed Elton John tribute shows in more than 30 countries over decades.
With faithful recreations of Sir Elton's greatest hits, combined with his melodic skills and his reputation as a virtuosic pianist, Andrew's uncanny likeness to the Rocket Man himself has transformed him in to becoming one of the most recognised Elton John performers in the world.
In 2017, Andrew was hand-picked as the only global Elton John tribute to perform on the world's biggest tribute music festival stage in Britain, Tribfest.
"As an Australian in the UK performing at Tribfest; an Aussie on English soil covering Elton John I felt like royalty," Andrew said.
Andrew said Sir Elton had managed to re-invent himself many times over to appeal to new generations.
He said different songs went over better in different nations.
"Having performed in 30 countries I have always found Your Song is the most popular," he said.
"But in Europe and Asia they love Sacrifice, which wasn't as well known in Australia.
"You can never assume the greatest hits in one country are the same as another country. I always have to do my research.
"All in all, Crocodile Rock is the flagship song."
Twenty-five years since Billy Joel and Sir Elton toured Australia for the first time in tandem on their Face to Face tour, Andrew will join Billy Joel performer Anthony Mara will celebrate the iconic tour and deliver Elton and Billy: Face To Face.
Elton John toured extensively with Billy Joel on a series of Face to Face concerts over two decades, including Australia in March 1998 when they performed to sold-out stadiums in Perth, Brisbane, Sydney, Adelaide and Melbourne.
In this special two-hour concert production, Greg and Anthony will each perform a set of classics to the artist they each pay tribute to as well as performing several duets.
They'll also recreate the special moments fans came to experience the duo's famous '98 world tour.
Among the hits will be Benny and The Jets, Philadelphia Freedom, Rocket Man, I'm Still Standing, Just The Way You Are, My Life, Uptown Girl, Tell her About It and Piano Man.
Adelaide-based Mara has been touring his Billy Joel Show since 2017.
He, along with his six-piece band of seasoned musicians, have gained a reputation as one of the greatest Billy Joel tributes in the world.
