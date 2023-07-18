The Border Mail
Wodonga coach Jordan Taylor receives one week ban for striking after early guilty plea

By Brent Godde
Updated July 18 2023 - 5:42pm, first published 5:33pm
Wodonga coach Jordan Taylor received a yellow card for the incident involving Lavington's Luke Garland. Picture by James Wiltshire
Wodonga is set to be without its coach Jordan Taylor for its must win away encounter against Myrtleford on Saturday.

