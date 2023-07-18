Wodonga is set to be without its coach Jordan Taylor for its must win away encounter against Myrtleford on Saturday.
Taylor was reported by the umpire last weekend for striking Lavington's Luke Garland during the fourth quarter of the clash at Martin Park.
The incident was graded as carless, high and of medium impact.
Based on the grading, the reportable offence was deemed worthy of a two-match suspension.
However, Taylor will only miss the clash against the Saints after a submission of an early guilty plea.
ALSO IN SPORT
The fifth-placed Bulldogs lost against the sixth-placed Panthers by nine points.
It left the door open for Lavington to snatch a finals berth who trail Wodonga by four points and minimal percentage.
The Panthers have a game in hand and play Yarrawonga, North Albury, Wangaratta, Wodonga Raiders and Albury in the run home.
The Bulldogs have the Saints followed by Wangaratta Rovers, Albury and Yarrawonga.
Taylor has endured another injury-riddled season with last weekend only his second senior appearance for the year.
He has also played a handful of reserve matches.
The Bulldogs are desperate to snap a finals drought stretching back to 2009 which is the longest in league history.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.