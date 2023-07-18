Albury and Deniliquin police are calling on the public to help them track down five people wanted for arrest.
Murray River Police District have released names and images of the wanted people to help prompt the community to come forward with information.
James Corboy, 30, is wanted on an outstanding warrant.
He is known to frequent the greater Albury area.
Jarrod Heather, 29, has several outstanding warrants in his name.
He is known to be around Albury and Wodonga.
Cainan Jones, 27, also has multiple outstanding warrants.
Police have confirmed he is based in Albury-Wodonga.
Albury-Wodonga woman Toni Sharp, 30, is on the radar of police.
Meanwhile, 46-year-old Deniliquin man Sean Jones has multiple outstanding warrants.
He is best known around the greater Deniliquin area.
Anyone who has information is urged to call Albury police on (02) 6023 9299, Deniliquin police on (03) 5881 9299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
All information can be provided anonymously.
