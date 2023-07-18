The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

WARRANT WEDNESDAY: Police searching for five Albury, Wodonga and Deniliquin people

By Local News
Updated July 19 2023 - 9:01am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Corboy, 30, is wanted for arrest by Murray River Police District. Picture by NSW Police
James Corboy, 30, is wanted for arrest by Murray River Police District. Picture by NSW Police

Albury and Deniliquin police are calling on the public to help them track down five people wanted for arrest.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.