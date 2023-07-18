The Border Mail
Wodonga coach Jordan Taylor to step down after the season

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated July 19 2023 - 9:11am, first published 8:54am
Wodonga coach Jordan Taylor is stepping down after three years.
Wodonga coach Jordan Taylor announced he was stepping down at the end of the year at training on Tuesday, July 18.

