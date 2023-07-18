Wodonga coach Jordan Taylor to step down after the season

Wodonga coach Jordan Taylor announced he was stepping down at the end of the year at training on Tuesday, July 18.
It was highly emotional as the enormously popular mentor, who has played the leading role in the Bulldogs' resurgence, told his team-mates.
Taylor has been dogged by injuries in his three years, but the club is on the verge of snapping a 14-year finals drought.
The 'Dogs hold down fifth spot, a win above Lavington and two ahead of North Albury, with five rounds left.
More to follow.
