The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Car, caravan stolen before Myrtleford petrol station burglary

By Blair Thomson
Updated July 19 2023 - 9:08am, first published 9:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The stolen vehicle was driven to the Myrtleford Ampol before the burglary early Tuesday morning.
The stolen vehicle was driven to the Myrtleford Ampol before the burglary early Tuesday morning.

Police are investigating the theft of a car and a caravan at Stanley, with the vehicle later used in a service station burglary.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.