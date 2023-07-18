Car, caravan stolen before Myrtleford petrol station burglary

Police are investigating the theft of a car and a caravan at Stanley, with the vehicle later used in a service station burglary.
The grey Mitsubishi Outlander was taken from the Stanley property early in the early hours of Tuesday.
The thieves drove the vehicle and caravan about 400 metres before detaching the caravan.
The vehicle was then driven to the Ampol petrol station in Myrtleford and was used in a break-in about 4.40am.
Wangaratta detectives are seeking information about the incident.
The caravan wasn't damaged during the theft and has been recovered.
Anyone who saw the grey vehicle is urged to contact police on (03) 5723 0888 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
