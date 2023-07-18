The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Police believe Wangaratta house fire was deliberately lit

By Blair Thomson
Updated July 19 2023 - 9:18am, first published 9:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police believe Wangaratta house fire was deliberately lit
Police believe Wangaratta house fire was deliberately lit

Police continue to investigate a suspicious fire that damaged a house in Wangaratta.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.