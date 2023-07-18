Police believe Wangaratta house fire was deliberately lit

Police continue to investigate a suspicious fire that damaged a house in Wangaratta.
The blaze was sparked about 3.45am on Sunday, at a property on Oliver Court.
The residents managed to escape without injury.
Police and firefighters attended the scene.
The damage was largely contained to the front of the home.
Anyone with information about the incident can call (03) 5723 0888 or 1800 333 000.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.