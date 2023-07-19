From little things: take a moment to stop and see the forest dance

A large-scale art project with some tiny stars is encouraging Border residents to take a moment to stop and see the forest dance.
The 28-minute film capturing the movements of plants, fungi and animals is up in lights on Hyphen Wodonga's cantilever windows from 5.30pm to 11.30pm every night.
Chiltern artist Nat Ord has pieced together a whimsical video portrait series featuring the "dances" of the Chiltern Mt Pilot National Park, NSW Snowy Mountains and Lake St Clair National Park in Tasmania.
The Forest Dance series, four years in the making, was born from Ord's desire to seek solace for her soul in her natural environment, particularly during the worst of the pandemic.
The result is a film that truly invites the viewer to stop and notice the little things in life.
Tiny bugs dancing in columns of light in the late afternoon alerted Ord to the possibilities of capturing the minutiae of the natural world.
"Sometimes I would use a macro lens to film out in the forest because things were so tiny and detailed," she explains.
"It's about stopping and noticing these peaceful, mesmerising things."
Ord enjoys the fact this work, which says "Hey, let's look at the small stuff", is being projected on a "massive scale" as part of Wodonga Council's Ephemeral Art Program, which aims to create inspiring temporary public art.
Creating the unexpected is the key objective.
"I think people find it intriguing," Ord says of the feedback she's receiving.
"Even something so simple as the way the light moves, they are like 'Wow, we've never noticed the details' before.
"People are saying to me they are now noticing the way plants move in their own garden and that's so rewarding.
"It's about getting people to look at things differently, to stop and pay attention to the things that can be missed."
Earlier this year the video appeared in an exhibition at Batlow celebrating the recovery and resilience of communities after the Black Saturday bushfires.
A shorter version of the film will be on show at the Wagga Art Gallery from September 26 as part of the Mid Stories exhibition by Ord and her partner Vanessa Keenan.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.