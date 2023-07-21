The Border Mail
Home/Entertainment/Local Entertainment
What's on

Ten things to do on the Border this weekend, July 22-23, 2023

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
July 21 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Barbie opened in theatres everywhere on July 20.
Barbie opened in theatres everywhere on July 20.

LOOK UP

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.