It's a Barbie World! The widely-publicised Warner Bros Pictures film Barbie features Margot Robbie as the Mattel doll - the first live-action Barbie to hit the big screen since the toy's creation in 1959. The Hollywood Reporter wrote the studio teased its plot as follows: "To live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you're a Ken." Barbie and Ken are having the time of their lives in the colourful and seemingly perfect world of Barbie Land. However, when they get a chance to go to the real world, they soon discover the joys and perils of living among humans. Rated PG-13. In the spirit of Barbenheimer, make it a double feature weekend and book Oppenheimer tickets too!

