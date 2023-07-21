LOOK UP
Barbie, Regent Cinemas Albury Wodonga, Saturday, July 22, 9.20am, 11am, 12pm, 1pm, 2pm, 3pm, 4.45pm, 6.15pm, 6.30pm, 7.45pm, 9.15pm and 9.30pm, and Sunday, July 23, 9.20am, 11am, 12pm, 1pm, 1.45pm, 3.15pm, 4.30pm, 6.15pm, 6.30pm, 7.45pm, 9.15pm and 9.30pm
It's a Barbie World! The widely-publicised Warner Bros Pictures film Barbie features Margot Robbie as the Mattel doll - the first live-action Barbie to hit the big screen since the toy's creation in 1959. The Hollywood Reporter wrote the studio teased its plot as follows: "To live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you're a Ken." Barbie and Ken are having the time of their lives in the colourful and seemingly perfect world of Barbie Land. However, when they get a chance to go to the real world, they soon discover the joys and perils of living among humans. Rated PG-13. In the spirit of Barbenheimer, make it a double feature weekend and book Oppenheimer tickets too!
SHOW UP
One Fell Swoop Circus presents By A Thread, The Cube Wodonga, Saturday, July 22, 7.30pm
Circus develops high levels of trust and communication within ensembles. By a Thread was created to bring a new dimension to these acrobatic relationships, and the parallels they draw to our everyday interactions. Virtuosic acrobatics and intricate choreography weave through moments of confusion, hilarity, romance, playfulness, fear and friendship. Pre-show entertainment starts at 6.30pm with free nibbles, drinks at bar prices. Before you gasp at One Fell Swoop Circus above the ground, catch Rosy Red Cheeks on the ground in the foyer. These Beechworth darlings play a variety of hip tunes from every decade.
LISTEN UP
Hugo Race and Charlie Marshall, Tanswell's Hotel, Beechworth, Saturday, July 22, 8pm to 11pm
Acclaimed Melbourne-based international producer, performer and songwriter Hugo Race delivers intense sonic soundscapes that merge rock, folk-roots, experimentalism and electronica. Originally from the 1980s Melbourne post-punk music scene, Race was recruited by Nick Cave for his nascent Bad Seeds (1983-84), recording and touring the world, then returning to Melbourne to create his own mercurial trail. Charlie Marshall has been an important part of the Melbourne music scene since the 1980s. He's been the guitar-slinging backbone for some of Melbourne's finest bands from the legendary punk blues of Harem Scarem to the soulful intensity of The Body Electric. Drawing inspiration from a range of genres - soul, blues, folk, punk, indie and jazz, Marshall has a unique and authentic style. Tickets: $15
EAT UP
The pop-up restaurant Koji Bird is being reprised in Reed & Co Distillery's Winter Series. Koji Bird was created as a nod to the experience of a casual Japanese eatery- the Izakaya. It seemed fitting for the distillery, as Izakaya loosely translates to "stay with alcohol". The pop-up originated in the Bright distillery in 2021 when making Koji (Japan's national fungus) for spirit R&D. Former chefs, turned distillers Hamish Nugent and Rachel Reed couldn't resist putting the product to good use in the distillery's custom wood-fire grill. A love of flavour, technique and making great food and drink that they enjoy sharing, is what inspired the final concept: an Aussie chicken shop meets Izakaya bar. Expect to enjoy dishes from the past with a few new additions in line with the winter fire theme. Bookings: reedandcodistillery.com/winterserieskojibird
LAUGH UP
Jimeoin - The Craic!, Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre 33-37 Ford Street, Wangaratta, Saturday, July 22, 7.30pm
You've seen him on The Royal Variety Performance, Live at the Apollo, Sunday Night at the Palladium or Conan O'Brien but nothing beats seeing Jimeoin live. Award-winning with a wide appeal and a cheeky, no-gimmicks and superbly observed sense of humour, Jimeoin has audiences in stitches across the UK, Europe, the US and of his adopted homeland of Australia. Catch his brilliant smash-hit Jimeoin: The Craic! show on tour.
SING UP
Catch a V/Line train and a matinee all in a day! Loosely inspired by the Cinderella story, this ground-breaking and enchanting new tale by Border writer Dean Murphy features Ella, a feisty, funny and passionate young heroine who doesn't want or need a so-called Prince Charming. Starring Brianna Bishop, Shane Jacobson (Hairspray) , Thomas McGuane (Frozen), Lucy Durack (Wicked), Verity Hunt Ballard (Mary Poppins) and Matt Lee (Mary Poppins/Frozen), Midnight features a live orchestra and is being brought to the stage by one of the finest creative teams assembled in the country. Tickets: marrinergroup.com.au/shows/midnight
STOCK UP
Winter Wonders Christmas in July Market, Bonegilla Hall, Saturday, July 22, 10am to 2pm
Warm up to winter at the Winter Wonders Market. Support local small businesses at the historic Bonegilla Hall. All stalls are inside where it will be toasty warm. There will be homemade pumpkin and potato and leek soup, hot chips, tea and coffee. Funds support the hall.
COOK UP
Community Wood Fired Ovens, Hovell Tree Park, South Albury, Sunday, July 23, 11am to 2pm
Anything you can cook in a regular oven can be cooked in the wood fired oven. Bring your ingredients, invite your friends and meet at Hovell Tree Park, near the Albury Swim Centre, to discover the delicious tastes of wood fired food. The ovens are fired up every second Sunday for free community use. An expert oven co-ordinator is on hand to help.
SIP UP
Christmas in July, Two Fingers Bar, Albury, Saturday, July 22, 4pm
Lift your spirits at Christmas in July! Enjoy a warm cosy fire, Christmas spirit, live music by ShadowPlay, cocktails and cookies, mulled wine, eggnog, coffee, hot chocolate, ugly sweaters and more. Contact Chris for bookings on 0419 227 366.
KICK UP
Wangaratta Football and Netball Club versus Albury Tigers Club, Wangaratta Showgrounds, Saturday, July 22, 2pm
Check out Round 14 action in the SS&A Ovens and Murray League. Come show your support for your club and catch all the exciting action this weekend. Wangaratta Football and Netball Club clashes with Albury Tigers in Wangaratta in what should be match of the round. Seniors start at 2pm.
