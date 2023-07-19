The Border Mail
Armed incident accused Jacob Symes wanted by Wodonga police

By Local News
Updated July 19 2023 - 10:25am, first published 10:16am
Police are seeking help to find Jacob Symes, 20.
Police are seeking help to locate a man accused of approaching a man with a knife while the victim was with his daughter.

