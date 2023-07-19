Armed incident accused Jacob Symes wanted by Wodonga police

Police are seeking help to locate a man accused of approaching a man with a knife while the victim was with his daughter.
The 20-year-old was allegedly in a Holden Rodeo that hit the father's red Toyota Camry.
Police allege Symes got out of the car while wearing a black balaclava and armed with a large knife before approaching the pair.
The Wodonga Magistrates Court recently heard Symes appeared to have abandoned his course of action after spotting the girl, and left the area.
Police had struggled to locate Symes after the incident, but eventually arrested him in April.
He was bailed, with the court last month told he was doing poorly on a court support program.
The court heard he had attended during a previous mention of his case, but had had a panic attack and left.
Multiple warrants have now been issued for his arrest.
Police believe Symes is involved in drug dealing.
He had been ordered by a magistrate to report to police three times per week.
Other allegations include Symes attempting to stab someone with scissors in Wodonga on December 20, 2021, near the Mann Central shopping centre
"Several warrants have been issued for the 20-year-old," a police spokesman said on Wednesday.
"He is known to frequent the Albury-Wodonga area.
"His image has been released in the hope someone may have information on his current whereabouts."
He also has links to Corio in the Geelong region.
Anyone with information can call (02) 6049 2600 or 1800 333 000.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.