A large red gum at risk of falling due to flood damage at Howlong will soon be placed back into the Murray River as habitat for native fish.
Concerns were raised with Federation Council by Howlong Community Progress Association about the dangerous tree at Lions Park, a popular swimming area for residents and visitors.
A decision was made to cut the tree down with the intention to immerse it further along the river to accommodate for Murray cod, yellowbelly and silver perch.
The project is a joint venture between Federation Council, NSW Fisheries and the NSW Soil Conservation Service.
Federation Council recreation manager Darren Harvey said a date hadn't been set for the tree to be shifted due to high river levels.
"We had a lot of damage through there to our river red gums after the (2022) floods," he said.
"We've looked at moving this tree, but there's a cost involved, so we placed a corflute sign next to it so we can explain to people what we're trying to do.
"It was a significant river red gum. It could be approximately 200 to 300 years old, so we want to place it in the river and it helps us out with our revetment issues as well.
"There's an area 100 metres up from where it was, which is where the logs are going to be placed for aquatic habitat."
Mr Harvey said the council had put in a huge amount of work at Corowa and Howlong since the floods to improve tree safety.
"We've done a full risk assessment of every red gum in Lions Park and parks in Corowa as well," he said.
"We had some tree issues in Corowa, especially at Ball Park, which we've done external arborist reports on. We've done remedial health pruning and removals following those as well.
"Our river areas are used quite a bit, so it was a big effort after the floods to actually get everything back up and running."
Mr Harvey said the council had worked closely with NSW Fisheries and the NSW Soil Conservation Service in recent years to relocate a host of red gums to different parts of the Murray River.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
