Federation Council to place fallen red gum tree at Howlong's Lions Park in river

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
July 22 2023 - 10:30am
Federation Council recreation manager Darren Harvey next to the large red gum tree at Howlong's Lions Park, which will soon be placed in the Murray River to accommodate native fish species. Picture by Mark Jesser
A large red gum at risk of falling due to flood damage at Howlong will soon be placed back into the Murray River as habitat for native fish.

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

