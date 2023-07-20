Community Interlink has a passion for achieving their Home Care Package clients; goals Advertising Feature

Carly Wright says the team at Community Interlink is here because they care about people Picture by Nicola Ceccato

The most rewarding part of my job is achieving successful outcomes for my clients. - Carly Wright, Home Care Package Case Manager, Community Interlink

Carly Wright loves what she does and cannot imagine doing anything else.



Carly is a Home Care Package Case Manager for Community Interlink, and helps support clients to use their allocated funding to reach their goals.

For Home Care Package clients, this means increasing safety and independence in the home.

"I applied for the position with Community Interlink as I believed that I had the skills required to succeed in the role. It has proven to be a fantastic opportunity to grow my confidence, working in a very hands-on client-focused role and I have been encouraged and offered support to continue to learn in my role," said Carly.

"The most rewarding part of my job is achieving successful outcomes for my clients.

"At Community Interlink we are here because we care about people. Because of this, we are always striving to obtain the best possible results for our Home Care Package clients"" said Carly.



"Working with a team of like-minded individuals is truly the cherry on top of the cake.

"As I have gotten older, I have come to understand myself more as a person. I think knowing who you are is important in selecting the kind of work that you will find both enjoyable and fulfilling.



"Working with people is definitely for me, and I enjoy the strong client focus of my role at Community Interlink'" said Carly



Here to help

If you need help navigating the aged care system, the team at Community Interlink are here to help.

To receive a Home Care Package, you will likely need a free assessment by an Aged Care Assessment Team (NSW), or Aged Care Assessment Services (Victoria).

You may be eligible for a Home Care Package if you are:

an older person who needs coordinated services to help you to stay in your home,

a younger person with a disability in unique circumstances where your care needs are not met through other specialist services.

Once a Home Care Package has been allocated to you, you will receive a letter of notification detailing your package 'Referral Code' 'Level' (value).

There are four Home Care Package levels from basic to high-level care.

Your Referral Code will enable you to access services after it has been activated by an approved provider, such as Community Interlink.

Ensure that you contact an approved Home Care Package provider within 56 days of the date of issue on your letter.

After this time your funding allocation will expire and you may have to undergo another Aged Care Assessment to receive a new Home Care Package.