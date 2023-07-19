Register your bid today

The Border Mail
Cahill Place, Albury home set to get auction paddles up

Updated July 19 2023 - 4:50pm, first published 11:26am
Feature property

  • 702 Cahill Place, Albury
  • Auction: Saturday, July 22, 11am on site
  • Agency: Brian Phegan
  • Agent: Brian Phegan, 0418 578 079
  • Inspect: Prior to auction Saturday, July 22 at 10.30am to 11am

If you are in the market for a central Albury home, you don't need to look further than 702 Cahill Place, offered to the market by agent Brian Phegan.

