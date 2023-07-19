Register your bid today

If you are in the market for a central Albury home, you don't need to look further than 702 Cahill Place, offered to the market by agent Brian Phegan.
The property is a charming freestanding home that is a short walk to the Botanic Gardens, 250 metres to Dean Street and the lifestyle afforded by the CBD with restaurants, cafes, entertainment and professional services. The interior of the property offers a stylish and inviting ambience.
Rooms are designed to maximise natural light thanks to the picture windows. The property has a blend of carpeted and polished floors, adding a touch of elegance. The tall ceilings further enhance the sense of space and openness.
With a modern and well-appointed kitchen, you'll find meal preparation a breeze. It features an electric under-bench oven, a gas cooktop, a dishwasher, a pantry, and overhead cupboards.
The property's floor plan has been extended and renovated, ensuring a seamless flow between rooms. The dining room, family room, and lounge areas offer ample space for relaxation and entertaining.
Additionally, the home features an entertainers' cityscape deck courtyard. This outdoor space is perfect for soaking up the sun, outdoor dining, or simply unwinding after a long day.
Overall, 702 Cahill Place offers a combination of location and design, and desirable outdoor spaces.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.