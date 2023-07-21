4 BED | 2 BATH | 2 CAR
The expansive estate spreads across a generous two hectares of prime land, partitioned into two distinct paddocks, offering a lavish 340m2 (approximate) living area.
Selling agent, Stewart Gould director Stephen Stewart said the property offered buyers the opportunity to "experience true luxury and lifestyle".
The residence's imposing entranceway exudes an immediate sense of exclusivity.
This leads into an immaculate family home consisting of four spacious bedrooms, each echoing the distinct, elegant style that defines the property.
The main suite showcases the height of luxury with an opulent ensuite and a generous walk-in wardrobe.
The attention to detail extends to the main bathroom, featuring a separate toilet and a stylish powder room.
The heart of the home is full of life with an open-plan layout comprising the kitchen, living, and dining areas.
This functional and aesthetically pleasing space is further enhanced by the formal lounge room, a rumpus room, and a study - every aspect carefully crafted to cater to diverse needs and preferences.
"The home's combination of elegance and versatility is visible in the seamless blending of indoor and outdoor spaces," Mr Stewart said.
An alfresco entertaining area with a covered pergola, inviting in-ground pool, and a separate heated spa creates a luxurious outdoor retreat.
For those who value their vehicles and tools, the property includes a double garage with internal access and a generously sized 9mx6m Colourbond shed with power.
The residence radiates comfort throughout the year, courtesy of the wood fire and hydronic in-floor heating system, split system air conditioning, and ceiling fans.
The thoughtful inclusion of double-glazed windows, a north-facing aspect, and solar panels ensures that the home stays energy efficient, providing sustainable comfort to its residents.
The property's location is the epitome of convenience and tranquillity.
Nestled quietly in a court, it is 1.2km from the Hume Freeway, 12.7km from Lavington Shopping Centre, and just 16.4km from Albury CBD.
This exceptional property presents a rare opportunity to live a life of unparalleled luxury while still being close to urban amenities.
An ordinary person trying to live an extraordinary life. Sometimes successful. Sometimes not. Animal lover. Coffee fanatic. Writer. Wannabe photographer. I believe everyone has a story.
