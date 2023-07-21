The Border Mail
Home/News/Property

26 Carisbrook Court, Table Top offers a luxurious 2Ha lifestyle estate

Dayle Latham
By Dayle Latham
July 22 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

House of the Week

4 BED | 2 BATH | 2 CAR

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dayle Latham

Dayle Latham

Deputy editor, advertising features and magazines

An ordinary person trying to live an extraordinary life. Sometimes successful. Sometimes not. Animal lover. Coffee fanatic. Writer. Wannabe photographer. I believe everyone has a story.

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.