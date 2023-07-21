Exuding Edwardian charm

Unveiling an exceptional residence that has captivated owners for over 35 years, Stean Nicholls proudly presents a distinguished manor house that combines the allure of Edwardian design with endless possibilities.
This two-story gem exudes a distinct charm that is both inviting and brimming with potential. Step into the grandeur of the ground floor, where the heart of this home beats with elegance and comfort.
The drawing room, designed for formal occasions, welcomes guests with its inviting ambience. The eat-in kitchen provides a cozy space for culinary creations, while the formal dining room sets the stage for memorable gatherings.
A dedicated study offers a tranquil retreat for work or leisure. The lower level reveals a master suite designed for your ultimate relaxation, featuring an updated ensuite.
A second bedroom is conveniently located nearby, providing versatility for family or guests. Additionally, a store room awaits your creative vision, whether it becomes a home office or an additional bedroom.
Practicality is ensured with an extra bathroom on this level, offering convenience for everyday living.
Embrace the opportunity to re-imagine this timeless manor house and infuse it with your personal style and vision. With a little maintenance and care, this home has the potential to shine brightly once again.
Schedule your viewing today.
