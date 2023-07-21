The Border Mail
Fellowes Crescent, Albury property exudes Edwardian charm

July 22 2023 - 6:00am
Exuding Edwardian charm
Exuding Edwardian charm

Feature property

  • 750 Fellowes Crescent, Albury
  • Auction: Saturday, August 12 at 1pm
  • 4 BED | 3 BATH | 2 CAR
  • Agency: Stean Nicholls
  • Agent: Nicholas Clark, 0439 215 293
  • Inspect: Saturday 11.30am to 12pm

Unveiling an exceptional residence that has captivated owners for over 35 years, Stean Nicholls proudly presents a distinguished manor house that combines the allure of Edwardian design with endless possibilities.

