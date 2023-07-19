Half-forward Shaun Driscoll is in the best form of his Lavington career.
Driscoll produced a two-goal, 20-disposal game in last Saturday's season-defining nine-point win over Wodonga.
It continues a strong six-week run by the pacy third-year player, who originally played at Wagga Tigers in the Riverina Football League.
"If you are a young kid wanting to watch a player run out a game of footy, then watch Shaun," Panthers' coach Adam Schneider praised.
"His work rate is outstanding, teams try to run with him and stop him, but he keeps going and going.
"He's got really long arms and loves to jump and take a hanger."
With 14 minutes left, Lavington had its biggest lead of the match - 20 points - but the Bulldogs kicked three goals in five minutes, and with a man short, to cut the margin to a point.
However, Driscoll nailed a running shot from 40m, on a 45 degree angle, to temporarily stem the flow.
"My role is a pressure half-forward, I just have to bring my pressure every week and sometimes I have to play taller because we lack that height," the 177cm Driscoll offered.
To highlight his marking ability, Driscoll is 10th in the league for contested marks with 19.
Meanwhile, fellow Riverina product Jono Spina was also superb.
Spina had 13 touches, with seven contested possessions and six marks.
"He was unbelievable, it's one of the best games I've seen from a fullback, every time the ball came in, I don't think he got out-marked once," Schneider enthused.
"It's his leadership as well, it's like having an extra player out there."
Spina's performance was Leigh Masters-like, which is the greatest compliment any defender could receive in the modern era, due to the ability of Yarrawonga's reigning Morris medallist to either take pack or intercept marks.
The ex-Leeton Whitton player was one of a handful of Panthers to produce a magic moment in the frenetic final minutes.
Fellow defender Jack Harland took a pack mark with only two minutes left, and an eight-point lead, Driscoll took a clever one-hander shortly after and Billy Glanvill also snared a pack mark.
